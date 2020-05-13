“The Happiness of Mother” scoops top prizes at Golden Kite Awards 2019

The movie also received other titles, including “Best Director” for Pham Huynh Dong, “Best Screenplay” for writers Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich and Luong Kim Lien, “Best Cameraman” for Vo Thanh Tien, “Best Actress” for Cat Phuong, “Best Promising Young Actor” for Huy Khanh and “Best Sound Mixing”.



Winners of the “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Supporting Actor” awards went to Isaac for his role in the film titled Anh Trai Yeu Quai (Dear Devil Brother) and People’s Artist Hong Van for her role in the film of Gai Gia Lam Chieu 3 (The Royal Bride). The "Best Promising Young Actress" went to Oanh Kieu in Nang 3 (Sun 3 - The Promise of the Father).

Hong Diem and Ngoc Quynh took home the titles of “Best Actress” and “Best Actor” respectively for their roles in television drama series, Hoa Hong Tren Nguc Trai (Rose on Left Side of Chest)

“Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress” belonged to Doan Quoc Dam for his role in Me Cung (Labyrinth) and Cao Thai Ha for her role in Ban Chong (Husband for sale).

The movie Me Cung also got the “Best cameraman” award for Duong Tuan Anh and Nguyen Manh Hung. The “Best Screenplay’ was givent to the film, Loi Nguyen Domino (Domino vow).

The roganzation board awarded the special certificate of merit to the TV series, Nhung Ngay Khong Quen (Unforgettable Days) for its raising public awareness of the pandemic and propagating State's policies to prevent the coronavirus outbreak. The film includes stories about the activities of daily living in urban and rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awards for "Best Scientific Film", "Best Documentary Film" and "Best Animated Film" respectively were presented to film, Cuoc Chien Chong SARS (The fight against SARS) directed by Luu Ngoc Anh; Chu Tan Kra – a film of the search for the remains of soldiers falling in Chu Tan Kra mountain in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum directed by Vu Minh Phuong; and Con Chim Go (Wooden bird) of director Tran Khanh Duyen.

Because of the pamdemic, the award ceremony was organized in HCMC on May 16 to honor winners in the southern region after giving prizes to artists in the northern region.

The cinematographic submissions competed in the Canh Dieu Vang ( Golden Kite ) Awards in 2019 consist of 16 featured films, 13 TV movies, 46 documentay and scientific films, 17 cartoons, 17 short films, 6 film studies and criticism, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Cinema Association, People’s Artist Dang Xuan Hai.

The jury board includes many big names such as Asscociate Professor Tran Luan Kim, People's Artist Tra Giang, scriptwriter Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, musician Pho Duc Phuong, film sound expert Nguyen Tho Ha, Meritorious Artists Vu Xuan Hung, Nguyen Duc Viet, Bui Tuan Dung and Nguyen Trung Phan.

The Golden Kite Awards is one of the annual the prestigious film award of the Vietnam Cinema Association.



By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh