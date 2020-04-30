Thua Thien-Hue Province reopens few entertainment venues

Accordingly, forms of entertainment establishments including hotels, restaurants, gym centers, sports clubs, tourisist attractions and historical sites will reopen to the public.



The provincial authorities have also allowed trans- and inter-provincial and city coaches, taxi and grab services to reoperate. Drivers and passengers have to wash and sanitize their hands, wear face masks during the trip and fill out health declaration form.

The local government has asked factories and manufacturers to implement infection prevention and control measures as well as encourage people to delay wedding parties and related activities until the pandemic is over.







By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh