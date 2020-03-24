Today’s Google Doodle is Vietnam’s Banh Mi

The doodle of Banh Mi was also exhibited on Google’s homepage in 12 countries.



The HCMC Department of Tourism has coordinated with the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association and Google to organize a program titled “I love Sai Gon’s Banh Mi” featuring activities honoring the Vietnamese baguette from now until March 31, said Ms. Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism.

The week-long event will see the participation of many famous Banh Mi brands, such as Hong Hoa, Tuan Map, Bay Ho and more. There will be the presentation of breads in the breakfast in hotels of Rex, Grand Hotel Saigon, Pullman, Caravell, Continental.

Food delivery services in HCMC, Go-Viet and Foody also launch their promotional program that allow people to order Banh Mi via these apps.

Banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich, has been admitted into the Oxford English Dictionary. The dictionary defines banh mi as “a Vietnamese snack consisting of a baguette (traditionally baked with both rice and wheat flour) filled with a variety of ingredients, typically including meat, pickled vegetables, and chilli. The admittance contributed to the promoting Banh Mi to foreign tourists and attracting them to come to Vietnam to enjoy an unique experience of local food.







By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh