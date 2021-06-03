Traditional patterns on Mong Hoa people’s costume recognized as heritage

Traditional pattern on Mong Hoa people’s costume is recognized as national intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

Brocade clothes of the Mong Hoa people make a strong impression with the prominent colors of red and deep blue, and conventional geometric patterns. The traditional Mongolian Brocade costume consists of a scarft, a blouse, a pleated skirt, a long waist belt.



The Mong Hoa people in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai live mainly in Bac Ha and Si Ma Cai districts.

This brings to four national intangible cultural heritage in Lao Cai Province that have been accredited as, including Bac Ha horse race, the decoration on traditional costumes of the Nung Din ethnic group in Muong Khuong district, the traditional craft of making worship paintings of the Red Dao people in Sapa town, and traditional patterns on the brocade costumes of women from the Flower Mong people.



Brocade costume of women from the Flower Mong people Bac Ha horse race



By Trang Xuan Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh