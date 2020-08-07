‘Train to Busan’ breaks record to achieve US$3,6 Million in Vietnam

While the global box office may be crippled right now, one movie that brought a dose of hope to South Korean movie is ‘Train to Busan’



Though Hollywood have gradually delayed schedule for safety, Train to Busan has still been shown to the public in Vietnam and other countries.

In Taiwan (China), a reported figure of at least $5 million was earned for “Peninsula,” with receipts in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The movie has been shown to the public with the aim to prop up the motion picture industry and satisfy film lovers’ “hunger” for a good film after a long time of social distancing.

Despite cross-current of opinions about the movie especially comparison with the predecessor actor, the movie was a success to draw moviegoers to a theater.

"Train to Busan" that has officially earned VND83 billion usurped "Parasite" in Vietnam. It has continued to be shown to the public in theaters. According to the Box Office Vietnam’s , the movie continues to lead in box office countrywide with earning exceeding other blockbuster films.

The horror action movie depicted a “Snowpiercer”- an esque train ride through a zombie apocalypse.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan