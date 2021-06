The Vietnamese edition of the book published by Kim Dong Publisher

The world-class publisher has sold book's rights to markets in the U.S., Norway, Turkey, China and South Korea.



Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear is an inspirational graphic novel adventure, based on a true story about Chang, a young conservationist who overcomes the odds to save a sun bear called Sorya, and return the bear back into the wild.





By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh