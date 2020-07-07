UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark

Senior advisor and Chairperson of UNESCO Global Geopark Council Guy Martini lauded the park’s management board, local authorities and residents for following the UNESCO’s recommendations on the maintenance and preservation of heritage sites on three routes.

Surveying about 50 heritage sites on the fourth route of Thach An district and Cao Bang city, the delegation discovered a number of fossil vestiges dating back to over 250 million years ago and a system of unique and scenic caves.

They suggested that the delegation should pay more attention to environment hygiene in heritage sites and tap indigenous cultural values such as chestnut forest in Trung Khanh district, paper making craft village in Phuc Sen commune, Bo To sugar village in Quang Hoa commune and black jelly village in Thach An commune.

The province was advised to improve the attractiveness of the geopark tours, create livelihoods to ethnic minorities and encourage local residents to protect their geological heritage and cultural values.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Hai Hoa pledged to direct departments, agencies and localities to continue following UNESCO’s recommendations, and develop the geopark in tandem with the province’s tourism stimulus programme.

Earlier from July 1-5, the delegation surveyed three routes of the geopark and the fourth route in Thach An district and Cao Bang city.

