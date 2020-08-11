To all those who care for cultural heritage, traditions, creativity and culture diversity of Vietnam. Individuals are invited to submit photos (maximum 5 photos per person) they have taken in Vietnam. Submissions of photos are called in following categories such as landscapes of heritage sites and monuments; Cultural transmission from generation to generation ; Arts and Creativity; Harmony of people and nature.



The applicants are encouraged to take into account the core UN principles of culturally sensitivity and diversity, gender equality, human rights and environment sustainability in their process of taking and selecting photos for submissions.

Fill in your personal information and submit your photos on our website: http://unesco.vietnamphotocenter.com/

When submitting photos, candidates should note that photo details must include name of individuals in photos, photo location, photo date (month and year), Photo content (no more than 200 words for each)

The final photographs will be chosen by UNESCO upon the recommendations of a panel of judges. Three Top Awards worth up to US$1,000 value will be presented to top winners. Besides, the organizers will give honor certificates to top 20 winners.

Winning photos may be exhibited at relevant key UNESCO events and functions; for instance, the Vietnam Design and Creativity Festival events in 2020 or published in relevant UNESCO publications in Vietnam with full credit and honor of the author.

The closing date for submitting photos is on November 1, 2020. Any photographs received after this time will not be eligible for selection. Winners will be announced by November 15, 2020.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Uyen Phuong