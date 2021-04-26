Thanh Toan tile-roofed bridge

The upgrade work was started on April 1, 2020 at a total capital of more than VND10 billion, including the systems of lighting, the automatic fire extinguishing and lightning protection to protect the historical site from lightning strikes.

The bridge was built in 1776 by Ms. Tran Thi Dao who was a villager in Thanh Toan. She was wife of a mandarin in Thuan Hoa (today known as Hue City). Thanh Toan Bridge is nearly 17 meter long and four meter wide with 18 wood pillars spanning Nhu Y River.

Being destroyed by natural disaster and wars, the bridge has been restored several times. Thanh Toan Bridge and Chua Cau Bridge (The Japanese Bridge) in Hoi An ancient town have an unique architecture style “house above bridge".

Thanh Toan Bridge was recognized as a national relic site in 1990.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh