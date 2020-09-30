Using technology to further promote dancing art: Deputy PM

The statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the VDAA’s seventh national congress for the 2020-2025 tenure, held in Hanoi on September 29.



Additionally, VDAA should take an interest in training programs for artists, especially young artists and improving artists’ material and spiritual life, he added.

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam honored outstanding contributions of Vietnamese artists in general and dancers in particular to the cultural treasure of the country.

The congress elected 15 members to the new standing board. People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong, former Director of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre, was chosen as its President.





By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh