Valuable items on display to honour late President

President Ho Chi Minh surrounded by children (Source: VNA)

Featuring over 300 photos and files, the display was curated following three categories.

The first category, themed Ho Chi Minh – an example of revolutionary morality, consisted of 170 valuable documentary photos that highlighted the late President’s determination in his quest for national independence, dedication to the Fatherland, the Party and the people, his trust and love for the people, and his integrity, honesty, modesty and thriftiness.

The second category showcased more than 70 photos on how the entire Party, people, and military forces have studied and followed Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style, in line with the Politburo's Directive 05-CT/TW.

The last theme – people’s affection for Ho Chi Minh worldwide - featured 60 items, including gifts from international friends and autographs of heads of state of other countries made during their visits to the site.

President Ho Chi Minh led the country to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

President Ho Chi Minh surrounded by children President Ho Chi Minh is gardening in Presidential Palace in Hanoi in June, 1957. President Ho Chi Minh in Viet Bac revolutionary base Visitors at the exhibition

