Veteran children’s song writer passes away

The musician whose real name is Nguyen Van Tuong was born in 1924 in Ha Nam province’s Duy Tien District. He started composing in 1944 and was well-known for a collection of three songs Nhanh Buoc Nhanh Nhi Dong (children’s fast stepping) , Cung Nhau ta Di Len (also known as Doi Ca- let's go ahead) and Di Ta Di Len(we move forward). The children’s song writer is regraded as an author who wrote the history of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization by music.



Acknowledging the contribution of the composer, the State has awarded him many honors, Ho Chi Minh and State Awards on literature and arts in 2001, the Second Class Medal of Resistance against France, the First Class Medal of Resistance against American, “For the Purpose of Music” medal, 60-year Party membership badge and others.

He was the first editor-in-chief of the Thieu Nien Tien Phong (Young Pioneers) Newspaper from 1954-1978.

His body is being kept at Thanh Nhan Funeral House on March 31 for people to pay their respects and then taken to his homeland for burial in Ha Nam province’s Duy Tien District.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh