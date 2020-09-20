Veteran composer Pho Duc Phuong passes away

The veteran composer is one of the big names in the contemporary folk music in the country.



His popular songs win hearts of music lovers, such as Nhung Co Gai Quan Ho (Quan Ho Folk Singing Female Performers), Ho Tren Nui (Lake on Mountain), Khong The va Co The (May be and May be not), Mot Thoang Tay Ho (A Glimpse of West Lake), Huyen Thoai Ho Nui Coc (The Legend of Nui Coc Lake), Ve Que (Going Back to Homeland), Vu Khuc Con Co (The Dance of Stork).

He has also outstanding contribution in protecting the rights of authors of musicians in the country.

In 2016, a concert celebrating his 50-year career which was the composer’s first show was held by the artist’s family and friends to honour his career. The second concert titled Khuc Hat Phieu Ly (Flowing Song) took place in July to encourage him keep fighting against the illness.

Musician Pho Duc Phuong was born in 1944 in the northern province of Hung Yen. He passed the university entrance exam to enroll to the faculty of mathematics of University of Pedagogy at the age of 18. In 1965, he left school before graduation because of disadvantages of living and became a farm worker of Cuu Long State-Owned Farm in Hoa Binh province. The composer was presented State Awards on literature and arts in 2001.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh