Vietnam Design Week 2020 eyes on boosting design industry, product’s value

The event displays 20 selected products from the “Designed by Vietnam” Contest which was launched nationwide from July – August. It also includes seminars, workshops and performances, aiming at honoring Vietnamese artisans and designers for their creative works in areas of Food & Beverage – Living – Fashion – Souvenir – Public Art.



The Vietnam Design Week 2020 expects to change the mindset of using materials in an economical, sustainable and optimal way. It means renewing, making the best use of the old values and fostering the sustainable development process in all industries related to exploiting natural resources.

The event organized by the Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) under the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism in collaboration with other co-organized partners will run until November 22.



Selected product for the display Selected product for the display



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh