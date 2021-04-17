Vietnam Ethnic Groups’ Cultural Day 2021 opens

An art performance in the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event themed “Cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups- convergence and development” celebrates the Vietnam Ethnic Groups’ Cultural Day (on April 19) and the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (on April 30). It also aims to honor tradition of national construction and protection, promote national pride, and enhance the preservation and conservation of Vietnamese cultural characteristics



The ceremony saw the presence of Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), Do Van Chien; and leaders of ministries, departments and localities.

The opening ceremony conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism attracted the participation of the Vietnam National Music, Song and Dance Theater; Viet Bac Theater for Traditional Folk Music; Vietnam National Academy of Music; Vietnam Academy of Dance, Military Music and Dance Theater; Lao Cai province's ethnic art troupe; Vietnam Television’s art troupe.

Art performances praising the Party and Uncle Ho were performed by People’s Artist Vi Hoa; Meritorious Artists namely Canh Tinh, Van Khanh, Minh Trang, Hoang Tung, Luong Huy, Ploong Thiet; and other artists such as Ho Pham, Tan Nhan, Le Anh Dung, Phuong Thanh, Ngoc Ha, Tien Hung, Vuong Long and Kieu Minh.

The Vietnam Ethnic Groups’ Cultural Day will run until April 19.





Images of art performance in the opening ceremony:





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh