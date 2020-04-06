Vietnam helps Laos compile dossier of Hin Namno for UNESCO’s recognition

Hin Namno National Biodiversity Conservation Area is a nature reserve in Khammouane Province, situated about 150km from Thakhek town in the southern part of Laos.



The National Protection Area covers an area of 82,000ha. It is home to over 40 mammal species, over 200 bird species, 25 bat species, 46 species of amphibians and reptiles, over 100 fish species, and more than 520 plant species.



The area also has a natural tourism potentials with a system of beautiful limestone caves including Nangen, King, Heaven, Konglor and Xebangpha caves.

Hin Namno Nature Reserve is contiguous with the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam's north central province of Quang Binh.





By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh