The runway showcase will feature exclusive Spring/Summer '20 collections from around 12 kids clothing brands.



Customers will be given a preview of the season's latest fashion trends for children with hundreds of designs which will be performed by 400 kid models.

The interactive technology will be used in the live performance to allow images that describe stories of colections to appear on the stage.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh