It is the first time that big names gather together on the stage, including Dang Duong, Trong Tan, Viet Hoan who are well known for Vietnamese revolutionary songs; the duo, Thanh Lam and Tung Duong is famous with romantic love songs.



The performance will not only tell music lovers love stories, but also highlight patriotism, family love, and friendship and among others.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh