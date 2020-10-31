Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens

Nearly 300 models, including Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van; Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh; the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tuong San; Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2015, Tran Ngoc Lan Khue, together with leading models in the country of Ha Anh, Minh Trieu and others walked the catwalk and dressed in the clothing created by Vietnamese designers including Ha Linh Thu, Hoang Hai and Katy Nguyen.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was chosen to open the Vietnam Runway Fashion Week under the theme “Forest". The beauty queen will wear a creation of designer Hoang Hai and cast in a protagonist role of the Forest Goddess.

The next day will feature latest designs of Phan Anh Tuan, An ST, L’AMANT and Le Long Dung while designer Truong Thanh Long and HENRY KoF’s collection will close the fashion show on October 31.

In addition, the 12th season of Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 also opened featuring latest fashion trends of 13 kids clothing brands, such as Vu Viet ha, Huu La La, Phuong Nguyen Silk, Sofia, Guon, Tutupetti, Dorii, Thai Nguyen, Kim Chi, Ada Anh Truong, students of universities of Ton Duc Thang and Hong Bang.



Fashion designers at the show The collection themed "I dreamed a dream" by Hoang Hai Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van wears a creation of designer Hoang Hai and cast in a protagonist role of the Forest Goddess. Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tran Khanh Van wears a creation of designer Hoang Hai Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2015, Tran Ngoc Lan Khue in a design by Hoang Hai A design by Ha Linh Thu The colection titled "The black rose" by Ha Linh Thu Miss World Vietnam 2019, Luong Thuy Linh; the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Tuong San The collection called "Untamed" by Katy Nguyen Model Ha Anh and Minh Trieu (L) in designs of Katy Nguyen



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh