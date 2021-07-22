Vietnam wins two honourable mention certificates at FIAP contest

‘Phoi Chieu Coi’ (Drying sedge mat) by Dzung Nguyen (Photo: VAPA)

The two certificates were presented to two photo collections themed ‘Traditional Crafts’ in the print section and ‘Vietnam Viewed from Above’ in the digital session.

‘Traditional Crafts’ comprises 10 photos, while ‘Vietnam Viewed from Above’ is a collection of 20 photos, both taken by different photographers.

Regarding individual photo awards, Vietnamese photographer Dzung Nguyen won an honourable mention certificate for his photo entitled ‘Phoi Chieu Coi’ (Drying sedge mat), which is one of the ‘Traditional Crafts’ collection.

Biennials is one of the most important events offered by FIAP. They are organised every two years in a different member country. Even years for Black and White and Nature Biennials, odd years for the Colour Biennial.

Biennials have a very particular characteristic, different from the international contests. It is not only the quality of the individual work that counts, but FIAP ask for coherent collections, as well of the viewpoint of inspiration and conception as form the viewpoint of execution and presentation.

The 29th FIAP Colour Biennial 2021 was held in France. Each member federation can select their own works or collections for submission, with a title for the collection being mandatory.

The entries were limited to 10 photographs in the colour prints section and 20 works in the digital colour images section.

The UK was named as the winner in the print section for its collection ‘Minimalistic Landscapes’ while Russia was crowned in the digital section for the collection ‘On the nature of female beauty’.

Vietnam’s entries to the contest were selected from nearly 760 artworks by 200 photographers by the VAPA.