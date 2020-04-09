Vietnamese artists join fight against coronavirus

On April 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Music Association’s division 3 organized two online music programs, including a performance of latest compositions on activities to help combat the coronavirus disease. Musician Nguyen Van Hien called on songwriters to compose musical works and received more than 20 pieces of songs and music videos of authors from HCMC and provinces of Tay Ninh, Can Tho, Da Nang, Nghe An, Ben Tre, Thua Thien-Hue and more.



Meanwhile musician Le Thanh Xuan, director of Sen Hong (pink lotus) Music School wrote a song themed “toi va Ban keu goi ca the gioi cung chung tay vuot qua dich benh” (Calling on the world to join hands to overcome the pandemic).

A music video featuring a song "Ngoi yen do" (Sitting still) by musician Pham Dang Khuong has attracted nearly 2,000 views on You Tube and more than 1,400 views on Facebook and a large number of watchers on other sites.

Meritorious artist Bao Quoc and his granddaughter Giao Linh has also released a music video featuring the song titled "O nha chac an" written by Bao Loc. The MV tells about an old man who wants to go out to get fresh air and exercise after staying at home for a long time due to the outbreak of COVID-19. His granddaughter advises him not to go out. The MV gives the audience a lot of fun through specific style of humor of famous comedian Bao Quoc.

Cai Luong (a traditional southern Vietnamese form of theater) actor Ngan Tuan and author Lam Huu Tang also launched Vong Co (nostagic tunes) song and Cai Luong song respectively. While a short film on human love and behaviors during the disease by young director Dinh Manh Phuc has attracted more than 3,000 views on the “Hong Van Entertainment” channel on You Tube.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh