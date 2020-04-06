Vietnamese artists release MVs responding to the COVID-19 crisis

The song is composed by musician Nguyen Hai Phong and performed by many young singers, such as Duc Phuc, Trong Hieu Idol, Trung Quan Idol, Han Sara, Ho Quang Hieu, Ta Quang Thang, Dinh Manh Ninh, actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, actors Jun Pham and Lien Binh Phat and others.



The MV presents a key message of “Vietnam leaving nobody behind” and a belief that Vietnam will win in the fight against the epidemic.



Earlier, singer Ha Linh who won the 2007 Sao Mai Singing Contest has released a music video entitled The Gioi Cung Chong Dai Dich Corona (Unite to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic) in both Vietnamese and English. The song was composed by Doctor Manh Thang and teacher Tran Phuong.







By Ca Dao - Translated by Kim Khanh