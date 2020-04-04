  1. Culture/art

Vietnamese beauties call on people to stay at home to limit COVID-19 spread

SGGP
Vietnamese beauties have participated in a campaign called “I will stay home” in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy

Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy

Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh, Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tuong San, the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan, the 2nd Runner Up Miss Vietnam 2018 Nguyen Thuy An posted their pictures on Facebook to call on people to join the campaign.
With each participant who adds words “Con sẽ ở nhà” and hashtags “#Consẽởnhà, #Conseonha” to their photos and paintings of daily activities and working at home on Facebook from April 1-May 1, the campaign’s organizer- Casper Electric Vietnam Co., Ltd will support VND10,000 to the COVID-19 prevention fund. Some VND10 billion (US$434,000) will be spent on the program.
The campaign also shows a belief in medical professionals in the frontlines of the coronavirus fight.
Vietnamese beauties call on people to stay at home to limit COVID-19 spread ảnh 1 Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh
Vietnamese beauties call on people to stay at home to limit COVID-19 spread ảnh 2 Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh
Vietnamese beauties call on people to stay at home to limit COVID-19 spread ảnh 3 the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan
Vietnamese beauties call on people to stay at home to limit COVID-19 spread ảnh 4 the second runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tuong San

By Ca Dao - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more