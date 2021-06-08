Vietnamese beauties to compete at global pageants





Miss Vietnam 2020 Do Thi Ha, a student at the Hanoi-based National Economics University, is working to prepare for her appearance at the Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico in December. (Photo courtesy of the organiser) “Whether I am a role model to young Vietnamese people or not, I must be someone who motivates and inspires youth. I believe I can do it,” said Ha, 20, at the final round of Miss Vietnam 2020 organised in HCM City last November.

Miss Vietnam began in 1988 and is organised every two years by Tien Phong newspaper. The contest encourages young women to demonstrate their talents in their careers as well as charity and social activities.

"I aim to introduce Vietnamese culture and lifestyle to the world,” said Ha, adding that she has worked to improve her knowledge, English, and physical beauty to compete at Miss World 2021.

Ha and her team are working in a series of charity projects aimed at poor famers living in flood-hit areas in central provinces, including Tra Mi district in Quang Nam province.

The first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh of HCM City will go to the Miss International 2021 in Japan in November.

Anh, 23, is a student at RMIT University Vietnam and is fluent in English and French.

Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, 26, the runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, will attend the Miss Universe 2021 in Costa Rica in January, 2022.

Miss Universe Vietnam began in 2008 and is organised every two years.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie, a woman from the E De ethnic minority in the Central Highlands, placed in the top five in Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand.

“Growing up as an ethnic in Vietnam, I believe that education is the only way to break the cycle of poverty,” said H’Hen, who is involved in several charity and community projects aimed at young women and children of ethnic groups.

Transgender contestants are encouraged to enter Miss Universe Vietnam 2021, which was launched in HCM City in April.