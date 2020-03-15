Vietnamese celebrities aid the fight against the virus outbreak

Singer Ha Anh Tuan together with founders of the Viet Vision Media Advertising Company, director Cao Trung Hieu and producer Vo Do Minh Hoang , and friends have financed the entire cost of the installation of three negative-pressure isolation rooms worth EUR25,000 of each where Covid-19 patients could be treated.



With the support of Doctor Nguyen Ngoc Son and an expert of Deconta GmbH Company- a Germany-based provider of restoration company and stands for solid and innovative solutions in the field of decontamination with special emphasis on the removal of asbestos, Rob De Zwart, these isolation rooms that meet WHO and US CDC (the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines were installed at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC on March 3, Quang Ninh Province’s General Hospital on March 9 and Duc Giang General Hospital in Hanoi on March 12.

Singer- actress Chi Pu also spent VND1 billion to fund a negative-presssure isolation room in Hanoi and 5,000 medical outfits to help safeguard medical staff members from infection in several hospitals nationwide.

Actor Dai Nghia, actresses Nhat Kim Anh and Le Giang, musician Khac Viet, singer Giang Hong Ngoc, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Khanh Van have provided free face masks and hand sanitizing liquid to people in industrial zones, Cho Ray and Pham Ngoc Thach hospitals in HCMC; and in provinces including Vinh Long, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh and Ninh Thuan.

In addition, a song guiding the prevention of the novel coronavirus performed by singers Erik and Min has been praised by the US magazine Billboard. The song titled “Ghen Co Vy” based on the melody of the V-pop hit “Ghen" (Jealous) is a work by composer Khac Hung, in collaboration with the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health.



Doctor Nguyen Ngoc Son and expert of Deconta GmbH Company, Rob De Zwart, in Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC Ha Anh Tuan Chi Pu Actor Dai Nghia and actresses Nhat Kim Anh provide free face masks and hand sanitizing liquid to people in an industrial zone in HCMC.



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh