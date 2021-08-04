Vietnamese fashion designer becomes ambassador for Italian cuisine

The chairwoman at the ceremony The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) and the Embassy of Italy will jointly organize “True Italian Taste 2021” program, first launched by the Italian Government in 2018 in 40 countries and territories, aiming to promote Italian cuisine and consumption of products.

So far, the program has collaborated with 36 Italian Chambers of Commerce in 23 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.



Not only cooperating in the fashion field with Italy, Ms. Trang Le has collaborated with the Italian Chamber of Commerce to organize a successful Italian-style Food Week.

She said: “I feel honored to be invited to this position by the Italian Ambassador. For me, Italy is not only the cradle of human culture and civilization, but also a country of countless delicate beauties, from fashion, architecture to cuisine. I have had the opportunity to set foot in this country many times, very interested in Italian dishes. Hopefully, my love and culinary knowledge will help me better promote Italian cuisine to Vietnamese people in the near future.”

President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam Michele D'Ercole said that he had cooperated with Ms. Trang Le through series of the Consul General of Italy in Vietnam’s activities finding that she was fully engaged for this position. “We fully believe and hope Ms. Trang Le better promote the True Italian Taste 2021 project in the near future,” said Mr. Michele D’Ercole.

Prior, the chairwoman was appointed Honorary Ambassador of Eurosphere.





By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan