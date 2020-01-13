Vietnamese film to compete in China Int’l Micro - Film Festival

It is the first time a Vietnamese director has an opportunity to participate in the CIMFF which is one of the biggest short film festivals and industry platforms in Asia, attracting a large audience group, filmmakers, producers, actors and other experts from the field.



The award winners will receive cash rewards totaling up to US$50000, trophies and certificates. The annual festival attracted more than 30,000 movies.

The film" Va Ta Da O Do" (And we were there) is a story of four women in different ages namely Xuan, Ha, Thu , Dong and their acknowledge in the life. Most of scenes of the movie were shot in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat.

After the "Va Ta Da O Do" Nguyen Quang Tam has joined a film project in cooperation with Thailand, “Side Seeing The Movie” which is expected to be presented in Asian countries in this year.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh