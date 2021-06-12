Vietnamese filmmakers to be in competition at Locarno Film Festival 2021

Contestants of the Open Doors at the 2021 Lorcano Film Festival

The movies, “Don’t Cry Butterflies” by director Duong Dieu Linh and “Who Created Human Beings” by director Le Binh Giang are two of eight feature film projects selected for the Open Doors Hub at the festival.



Female film maker, Nguyen Thi Xuan Trang will compete in the Open Doors Lab for the title “Producing talent incubator”.

Last year, Vietnamese short film Thien Duong Goi Ten (A Trip to Heaven) by director Duong Dieu Linh was honored in the Pardi di domani short film competition at the 2020 Locarno International Film Festival. In 2019, she received the Le Moulin d’Andé-CECI Award at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival.

The 2019 Locarno International Film Festival also saw Vietnamese director Pham Ngoc Lan who was honored with the ARTE International Open Doors and Sorfond Awards for the film “Culi Never Cries”, and the film project “Tro Tan Ruc Ro” (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen and producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc won the CNC Prize.

The Locarno Film Festival is an annual film festival held every August in Locarno, Switzerland. Founded in 1946, it is one of the longest-running film festivals, and is also known for being a prestigious platform for art house films. The festival screens films in various competitive and non-competitive sections, including feature-length narrative and documentary, short, avant-garde, and retrospective programs.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh