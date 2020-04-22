  1. Culture/art

Vietnamese first historical animated series debuts online

SGGP
The first historical animated series honoring Vietnamese woman generals will broadcast on YouTube.

The 7-episode tells about stories of female warriors under the leadership of the Trung Sisters including Thanh Thien, Le Chan, Bat Nan, A Cha, Phat Nguyet, Ho De and Quy Lan. It is part of the movie project, Trung Vuong-She-Kings.
A team of 40 people, a historical research group along with the consultant experts who are leading historians at home and abroad have hardly worked for four years to implement the project.
Only Vietnamese people has responsibility for Vietnamese culture. The external factors are technical support for the movie project, but the core of Vietnamese people. The animated series aims to give audiences a knowledge of the diversification in the historical period of Trung Vuong, said film producer Janet Ngo.
The episodes including Thanh Thien, Bat Nan and A Cha are planed to debut online while remaining pieces will be released in coming time.
Film producer Janet Ngo
Director Dang Hai Quang

By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh

