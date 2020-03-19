Vietnamese music lovers bid farewell to veteran singer Thai Thanh

Veteran singer Thai Thanh whose real name is Pham Thi Bang Thanh was born in 1934 in Bach Mai, Hanoi. She was one of the most iconic singers of New music of Vietnam. She started her singing career early at age 14 and a well-known member of a family-based band called Thang Long. In 1950, she got her stage name “Thai Thanh”.



Her older sister is popular singer Pham Thi Quang Thai under the stage name Thai Hang and her brother-in-law is the leading musician Pham Duy. Thanh’s older brother is well-known musician Pham Dinh Chuong. Famous overseas Vietnamese singer Y Lan is her daughter.

Thai Thanh had not taken any music classes. She learned singing herself from her knowledge of northern Vietnamese folk singing and French music books. She created her own individual style of singing combined Tonkinese folk music, French popular music, and Western opera.

Some of her most well-known songs were Ngay Xua Hoang Thi, Nghin Trung Xa Cach, Ao Anh Sut Chi Duong Ta, Lang Toi, Kiep Nao Co Yeu Nhau, Duong Xua Loi Cu.







By Ca Dao – Translated by Kim Khanh