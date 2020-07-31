Vietnamese short film to compete at 77th Venice Int’l Film Festival

The film which was among top 5 of the CJ Short Film Project organized by CJ Cultural Foundation and CGV Vietnam is among 12 projects to compete at the contest.



The 19-minute movie tells a love story between a female bridal shop worker and a male street vendor and surprising events revolving around the two main characters, including a wedding, a traffic jam and a burglary

Ealier, the short films entitled Le Truong Thanh Cua Edison (Edison’s Coming-of-Age Ceremony) by Minh Thy and U oi ! by Vu Minh Nghia participated in Singapore International Film Festival 2019 last November.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh