Vietnamese short movies announced at Locarno Film Festival 2020

There are 43 films coming from 34 countries, hunting for the Pardi di domain, including An Act of Affection directed by Viet Vu, Dong Song Khong Nhin Thay (The Unseen River) directed by Pham Ngoc Lan and the award-wining movie, Thien Duong Goi Ten (A Trip to Heaven) by director Duong Dieu Linh.



Duong Dieu Linh received the Le Moulin d’Andé-CECI Award at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival.

This year’s edition of the Locarno International Filmfestival - For the Future of Films didn’t take place in its normal way due to the COVID-19-pandemic. The festival was planned to physically take place. The winners was announced on 15 August 2020.\

The Locarno Film Festival is an annual film festival held every August in Locarno, Switzerland. Founded in 1946, it is one of the longest-running film festivals, and is also known for being a prestigious platform for art house films. The festival screens films in various competitive and non-competitive sections, including feature-length narrative and documentary, short, avant-garde, and retrospective programs.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh