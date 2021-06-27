Vietnamese wins Best Actor Award at 18th Asian Film Festival

The award is among the five most important of the festival, together with the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Most Original Film.

Khoa’s performance was described as “an interpretation of instinct, energy and dynamism for a character who moves in the chaos and madness of Ho Chi Minh City”.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Italy received the award on behalf of Khoa, who is currently living in Canada.

“Rom” was among the four Vietnamese movies screened in the festival, with three others including Bac Kim Thang (Home Sweet Home), “Bo Gia” (Dad, I'm sorry), and “Tiec trang mau” (Blood Moon Party).

The Asian Film Festival in Italy is organised by the Roberts Bresson Film Foundation which selects the best films in East Asia, with special attention given to young directors.

A total of 28 feature and two short films from 11 East Asian countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore, are featured at the event.

The films mainly reflect the abuse and bullying of minors, family relationship and climate change in parts of the region.

