Vietnam’s Cai Luong honored with Google Doodle

It is one of the activities promoting cultural values, arts, famous people and nature of Vietnam with daily Goodle Doodles.



The doodle features artists, musicians and traditional Vietnamese musical instruments, such as Dan Bau (a monochord -one-string zither), Dan Co or Dan Nhi (Two-stringed fiddle), Dan Kim (Moon Lute or moon-shaped two-string lute); Dan Tranh (sixteen-stringed zither), Dan Ty Ba (The pear-shaped lute) , Sao (Baboo flute),Ghi-ta Phim Lom, also Dan Luc Huyen Cam (Lute with six strings)



Google has also cooperated with HCMC Television to present one of the iconic cai luong plays, "Tieng Trong Me Linh" ( (The Drum Sound of Me Linh) on YouTube platform.



The play tells about the Trung sisters, Trung Trac and Trung Nhi, who ruled a kingdom in northern Vietnam around A.D. 40 and fought against the invasion from the powerful Eastern Han Dynasty. "Tieng Trong Me Linh" made its debut in 1977 by the Thanh Minh Cai Luong Troupe.

On this occasion, HCMC Television and Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater released popular Cai Luong plays and theatre staging excerpts on You Tube. These videos will be promoted on the Official YouTube channel of Google Vietnam.



This year’s Vietnam Stage Day falls on September 28, or the 12th day of the eighth lunar month. The annual celebration aims to create chance for artists to pay tribute to the theater’s ancestors who laid the foundation for the national art forms and contributed to their development through the years. The ceremony commemorating anniversary of the ancestor of cai luong and stage were also held at State-owned and private theaters throughout the country.

On homepage of Vietnamese Google since 2003, there have been many works of Doodles honoring the typical culture of Vietnam and traditional holidays, such as Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, Lunar New Year, National Day, the late musician Trinh Cong Son, painter Bui Xuan Phai, poet Xuan Quynh, Hoi An Ancient Town, Banh Mi- a Vietnamese popular street food.







By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh