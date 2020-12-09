Vietnam’s Public Holidays in 2021

Pubic holidays in the country include three days off on New Year’s Day, from January 1-3; 7 days off for Tet (the Lunar New Year), from February 10 - 16, 2021 (on the 29th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar); one day on the Hung King’s Commemoration Day on April 21 (the 10th day of the third lunar month); four days on Liberation Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1) from April 30-May 3; and four days on National Day (September 2) from September 2-5.



The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs asks State agencies and units, and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

By Minh Thu – Translated by Kim Khanh