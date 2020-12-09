  1. Culture/art

Vietnam’s Public Holidays in 2021

Workers will have 19 days on the public holidays on full pay in 2021. When a public holiday falls on a weekend – either Saturday or Sunday – the following days will be observed as a paid holiday.

Pubic holidays in the country include three days off on New Year’s Day, from January 1-3; 7 days off for Tet (the Lunar New Year), from February 10 - 16, 2021 (on the 29th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar); one day on the Hung King’s Commemoration Day on April 21 (the 10th day of the third lunar month); four days on Liberation Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1) from April 30-May 3; and four days on National Day (September 2) from September 2-5.
The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs asks State agencies and units, and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.
