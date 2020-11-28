Visit one of the oldest churches in South Vietnam

It was first built in 1720 with one small building and a prayer area inside. It has suffered frequent destruction and gone through several reconstructions.



In 1882 Father Nicolas Hamm decided to rebuild it in its current form.

The bell tower has three floors. There are five bells in the second floor that are rung from the first floor. The bells were made in France and sent to Vietnam. The third floor is empty.

The interior includes a typical layout of pews for the faithful on either side of an aisle and an ornate altar with an idol of Jesus on the wall.

The chapel can accommodate 1,500 people.