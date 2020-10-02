Visitors enjoy joyful time as Can Gio Nghinh Ong Festival returns



The annual Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival 2020 in HCMC’s Can Gio District scheduled from September 30-October 2 in Can Thanh Town also consisted of a wide range of other folk entertainment and cultural activities, sport games, such as the visit of Rung Sac (Sac Forest) martyr’s cemetery remembering soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country; a flag hoisting ceremony; art performance; food fair, an exhibition marking 42 years of protecting and preserving Can Gio's Unesco Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, a full moon festival.

This year’s event also saw the participation of neighboring districts of 4, 10, Hoc Mon and Nha Be, bringing elated and joyful atmosphere to visitors and local people.

An art street displaying photos and items of Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, and achievements on economy, culture, society, sea economy, waterway tourism, national defense and security of the district opened on Le Thuong street from September 29-October 5.

Book buses providing a mobile library service for book lovers; performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur traditional music); Kylin-Lion and Dragon Dance Festival; Art Kite Festival are also launched on the street.

The annual city-level festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the 8th month on the Lunar Calendar with festivities including various rituals to worship the Whale or Ca Ong, and prayers for good seas, happiness and prosperity. It is an opportunity for Can Gio district to promote its image and highlight its quintessential traditional features to local and international visitors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognized the annual Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival held in Can Gio District in Ho Chi Minh City as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.



By Thanh Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh