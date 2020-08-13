VNOB cancels Tchaikovsky's masterpiece Swan Lake due to COVID-19

Previously, the play was scheduled for August 23rd at Hanoi Opera House and then presented to audience in Hue, Da Nang and HCMC.



The opera had its premiere in last October in Hanoi to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet.

Hundreds of artists, including Meritorious Artists Dam Han Giang and Nhu Quynh, Thu Hue, Thu Hang, dancers of the Vietnam Academy of Dance, artists of VNOB, the instrumental ensemble of 60 musicians performed in the play under the baton of conductor Dong Quang Vinh.

The most loved and mesmerizing of classical ballets, “Swan Lake” was Tchaikovsky’s first. It was composed in 1875 and over 100 years later it remains a favorite with ballet companies regularly performing it throughout the world. “Swan Lake” debuted in 1877 at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, but it was not well-received at the time. In 1895, Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov reworked the choreography for their St Petersburg performance and this has remained the most popular version. “Swan Lake” made its American debut with a 1940 performance by the San Francisco Ballet.

"Swan Lake" is a timeless love story that mixes magic, tragedy and romance. It has mesmerized audiences for over a century, is based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky’s score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh