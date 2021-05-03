Voting for Khanh Van into the Top 21 at the 69th Miss Universe Competition

This year’s 69th edition of its kind will be held on May 6-16 in Florida with the participation of contestants from 74 countries and territories. The pageant previously was canceled over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Nguyen Tran Khanh Van from HCMC was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest. Born in 1995, she is 1.76 m tall with body measurements of 83-60-91cm. The beauty has been chosen to represent Vietnam at Miss Universe 2020.

Fans can download the Miss Universe Official app to vote for Khanh Van to secure a spot in the Miss Universe top 21. Voting period will end on May 15 (local time) while the National Costume voting round will open from May 13-15.

Launched in 1952, Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the Miss Universe Organization. This pageant is one of the most publicized beauty contests in the world.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H’Hen Nie, is the first Vietnamese beauty named in top five of Miss Universe pageant 2018. The result is the furthest Vietnam has ever made in the history of the country's participation in the international beauty contest. She was among the success stories that made an impression at the 67th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. “From nothing, here I am. I can do it, you can do it,” she said during her opening statement in Miss Universe.



Khanh Van leaves HCMC for the beauty contest in the US on May 2. Fans send good luck messages to Khanh Van. Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Khanh Van and her parents



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh