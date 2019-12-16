Well-known fashion designer to present contemporary fashion exhibition

The event will present a combination of Tri’s 10 outstanding collections and 10 contemporary artworks by local and foreign artists, including Ngo Thanh Phuong; architect VUUV; visual artists Lu Yang, Truong Cong Tung, Crazy Monkey and Truc Anh, choreographer Alexander Tu, photographer Hua Nhu Xuan and film director Bao Nguyen.



Nguyen Cong Tri is one of the Vietnamese leading designers. He is the first Vietnamese designer who became a member of Asian Couture Federation (ACF). Tri has been participated in many international fashion weeks, such as Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/ Winter in 2016 and 2017, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2019.

World famous celebrities who have chosen to use Cong Tri’s creations, like Katy Perry, Rihana, Kate Bosworth, Katherine McNamar, Rita Ora, Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders, Julia Garner, Camila Cabello and former US first lady Michelle Obama.





By KHAC THI – Translated by Kim Khanh