  1. Culture/art

White daisy comes to capital

SGGP
Cuc Hoa Mi also known as white daisy season is in full bloom in outskirts of Hanoi. The blossom is the iconic flower of Hanoi winter in the hearts of the people.

White daisy comes to capital

capital ảnh 1  
According to gardeners in the Tay Tuu flower village in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem District, daisies were planted in the sixth lunar month and harvested after 4-5 months of planting.
capital ảnh 2 Flower growers must water plants twice a day.
White daisies are in bloom for only about 2-3 weeks. November is the time of the year when the blossom season typically takes place in the capital.
capital ảnh 3 A garden of white daisy
A great number of onlookers flock to gardens in the Nhat Tan and Tay Tuu flower villages in Bac Tu Liem District, away 20km from Hanoi to enjoy, take photos and buy Cuc Hoa Mi.
capital ảnh 4
A bunch of Cuc Hoa Mi is sold at garden at VND30,000-40,000 (US$1,25-US$1.6). Flower lovers can charge a higher price at Quang An market where gardeners carry flowers to sell in early morning.
capital ảnh 5
The flowers can easily be found on streets throughout the capital.
capital ảnh 6
capital ảnh 7 Sellers of white daisy on Hanoi's streets
capital ảnh 8 Lovely headbands made of falling white daisies on streets
Visitors heading to Nhat Tan flower gardens this time of the year take photos with Cuc hoa mi, with entrance tickets costing about VND50,000 (US$2.1).
capital ảnh 9

By Do Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more