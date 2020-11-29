According to gardeners in the Tay Tuu flower village in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem District, daisies were planted in the sixth lunar month and harvested after 4-5 months of planting.



Flower growers must water plants twice a day.

White daisies are in bloom for only about 2-3 weeks. November is the time of the year when the blossom season typically takes place in the capital.



A garden of white daisy

A great number of onlookers flock to gardens in the Nhat Tan and Tay Tuu flower villages in Bac Tu Liem District, away 20km from Hanoi to enjoy, take photos and buy Cuc Hoa Mi.



A bunch of Cuc Hoa Mi is sold at garden at VND30,000-40,000 (US$1,25-US$1.6). Flower lovers can charge a higher price at Quang An market where gardeners carry flowers to sell in early morning.



The flowers can easily be found on streets throughout the capital.

Sellers of white daisy on Hanoi's streets

Lovely headbands made of falling white daisies on streets

Visitors heading to Nhat Tan flower gardens this time of the year take photos with Cuc hoa mi, with entrance tickets costing about VND50,000 (US$2.1).