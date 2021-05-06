Winning works of Vietnam Children's Fine Arts Awards 2021 on display

The exhibition of the working works of the Vietnam Children's Fine Arts Awards 2021 is organized twice a year to encourage children to draw pictures and detect talents.



This year's display will show works with the theme of love for the country, daily activities, outside activities, children’s love for Uncle Ho, grandparents, parents and natural environmental protection issues of children aged from five to 15. The competitors can use all kinds of materials for their entries.

The organizer will give 49 awards and select good ones for the exhibition. Entries can be sent to the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition from May 25 to July 5.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan