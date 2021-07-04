Young fashion student presents “Quintessence of the Vietnamese craft villages”

Vietnamese fashion student Phan Dang Hoang is in his final year of studies at the NABA (Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti) in Milan, Italia.

The collection is ranked among top 30 best collections of the internationally renowned art and design academy located at the center of Milan's world-famous design scene, voted by the fashion council featuring experts of popular fashion magazines and well-known brands.

Hoang, 21, from the north-central Vietnamese province of Nghe Antook eight months to finish the collection featuring materials produced in Vietnamese craft villages, such as silk yarn, handmade rattan and bamboo products. The designs aim to raise awareness of preserving, protecting and promoting the traditional beauty and values.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Hoang could not return home to study and learn about selecting and handling materials for his collection. He used eco-friendly existing materials in Italia and promoted their sustainability.

The young designer was early introduced to painting at age three. He was well-known for his truyen than (charisma transmitting) portraits of Vietnamese artists. In 2016, he is the first Vietnamese person who was presented on the Art People and Colored Pencil, two of America’s most prestigious art magazines.

Hoang is in his final year of studies at the NABA, an international Academy focusing on arts and design. The academy offers in its two campus in Milan and Rome academic diplomas equivalent to first and second level university degrees in the fields of design, fashion design, graphics and communication, multimedia arts, new technologies, set design, visual arts.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh