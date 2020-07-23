Zero Milestone to be erected in Hanoi’s heart

The award- wining design is a square copper monoblock casting which has 60mm thickness and a dimesion of 2020 x 2020 mm. Another 4-square-meter square with an image of the Temple of Literatureis situated in its heart. The zero mile marker will be installed in the yard in front of the Ly Thai To Statue.



Launched in June by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem Dsitrict and the Architecture Magazine by Vietnam Association of Architects, the contest received 105 entries sent from 56 individulas, 31 groups and 18 organizations across the country.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh