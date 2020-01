100 scholarships each worth VND4. 5million (US$ 194.5) were presented to underprivileged freshmen of the technique - technology faculty who come from low-income families but they are strong-willed to overcome daily difficulties for better learning.



The scholarship is VNHELP’s annual scholarships for university and college students across the country.

Good but poor students have chance to receive the scholarship while learning in the Can Tho University if their learning performance is still good.





By Hung Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan