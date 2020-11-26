11 schools in Vietnam rank best facilities in QS Asia University Rankings 2021

Last year, eight Vietnamese schools were ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings. This year, three more schools were listed including Hanoi Pedagogy University, the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City and the University of Economy in HCMC.



Originally published in 2012, the QS Top 50 Under 50 allows some of the world's top young universities to shine and since 2015 has tripled its range to include the Next 100 Under 50.

The Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Duy Tan University in Da Nang City, Hue University in Thua Thien – Hue Province in the Central region, Da Nang University, Can Tho University, Hanoi Pedagogy University, the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City and the University of Economy in HCMC are included in the "QS Top 50 2021" ranking.

Universities are ranked based on four indicators including Academic Reputation ( 30 percent), Employer Reputation (20 percent), Faculty/student ratio (10 percent), International research network (10 percent), Staff with a PhD ( 5 percent), Citations per paper (10 percent) and papers per faculty (5 percent), Proportion of international faculty (2.5 percent) and proportion of international students (2.5 percent), Proportion of inbound exchange students (2.5 percent) and proportion of outbound exchange students (2.5 percent). this year QS analyzed 22 million scientific publications and 200 million citations to give data for the rankings.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong