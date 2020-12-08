12 Vietnamese universities ranked in world’s top 3,000

This year, URAP ranks 3,000 universities around the world, 500 higher than the figure of 2019.

Among 12 Vietnamese educational institutions, Ton Duc Thang University in Ho Chi Minh City remains in the first place as it is ranked 639th of the world.

It is followed by Duy Tan University and Vietnam National University-Hanoi.

Last year, Vietnam had eight universities in the list.

URAP, established in 2009 at the Informatics Institute of Middle East Technical University, measures academic achievements of universities around the world based on the number of articles published in journals, the number of citations in journals, total number of research papers published internationally in the last five years, and international cooperation.

Vietnamplus