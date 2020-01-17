127 outstanding preschool teachers honored for their stunning contributions

These honorable teachers are selected amongst 400,000 preschool teachers across the country for their stunning contribution to the education sector. They received certificates of merits signed by the Education Minister.



At the meeting , preschool teachers countrywide shared their difficulties to continue pursuing the prestigious career as well as experience in teaching.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Phung Xuan Nha emphasized the important role of preschool in the educational system. Preschool lays the foundation for kids to understand what “school” actually is. Preschool is the foundation for better development and learning, he said.

However, he shared preschool teachers have to work under high pressure in long time with low salary though the Party and the government and the society have set up preferential policies for preschool teachers.









By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong