The Department will distribute the cloth face masks to public and nonpublic senior high schools and continuous educational facilities especially twelfth graders who are back to schools. Each twelfth schoolers will receive two free cloth face masks.



A leader of the Department said the cloth face masks will be transported to schools to ensure students will wear face masks at schools.

Previously, according to the municipal People’s Committee’s primary plan, around 73,000 twelfth graders will return schools on March 9.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Dan Thuy