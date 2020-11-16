183 teachers honoured for their contributions to Vietnam's teaching profession

The annual meeting was held to laud teachers who greatly contributed towards teaching profession, research works for the education sector’s growth.



Vietnamese Education Minister Phung Xuan Nha said the Covid-19 pandemics and floods in the Central region have badly affected the education sector in 2020. However, local authorities, and the efforts of teachers, education sector still achieved acknowledgedly fruitful results thanks to the Party committee’s instructions.

The Minister hoped that 183 honoured teachers will inspire their peers to their career.

Chairman of the Vietnam Education Union Vu Minh Duc emphasized that 183 teachers were selected and nominated from 63 cities and provinces.

183 honoured teachers and education administrators were given certificates of merit and gifts by the Minister of Education and Training.

On the same day, on behalf of the Party committee and the government, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated outstanding teachers and educational administrators at a meeting at the office of the National Assembly. She affirmed showing thanks, gratitude, and respecting teachers is Vietnamese old tradition.

According to NA Chairwoman, NA deputies always pay attention to teaching profession.

Also yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Trade Union November 15 cooperated with Vietnam Television to organize a live TV program to honor 183 good teachers who have greatly contributed to Vietnam's education on the upcoming National Teacher's Day.

The program "Gratitude toward teachers" (Thay loi tri an) in 2020 will hold in a series of great events on the occasion of Vietnam Teacher's Day (November 20). This program aims to honour eminent teachers for their contributions to the teaching profession.

Especially, the program was on many simple and meaningful stories of teachers' silent contributions towards to the teaching profession.

Specifically, teachers were willing to stay in remote villages in the Central Province of Quang Binh to help students overcome difficulties in the flood season.

Another story was that a number of teachers in distant area in the Highlands Province of Kon Tum have run a kitchen where they cook and serve free meals to disadvantaged students for years.

Audiences were also touched at the story that teachers with his sincere love have educated naughty students in Hanoi to be a good person.

Teachers in the above-mentioned stories also appeared in the program to interact with audiences.

Vietnamese Education Minister Phung Xuan Nha gives certificates of merit to outstanding teachers (Photo: SGGP)

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong